Doctors across the country should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines: SC

NEW DELHI: Doctors across the country should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines instead of brand names, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking enforcement of a statutory code to regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.

The top court made these strong observations after hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMSRAI) and others. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing in July.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, observed, "We believe that doctors should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines. That will fall in line with what you are praying for. In Rajasthan, there is now an executive instruction that every medical professional must prescribe only generic medicine."