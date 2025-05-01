Embodies a true wave of culture, creativity, universal connection: PM Modi at WAVES 2025

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the creative economy could increase its contribution to India's gross domestic production (GDP) in the coming years.

He was addressing a star-studded gathering including artists, creators,. policymakers and world leaders.from media and entertainment industry at the inauguration ceremony of the maiden edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.

"Today, in Mumbai, artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries have gathered under one roof. Together, they are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem that celebrates talent, creativity, and innovation on an international scale...India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts...This is the dawn of the Orange Economy in India," said Modi.

The PM further stated that the Summit aptly abbreviated as WAVES, is more than just a name.

"It embodies a true wave of culture, creativity, and universal connection...In a way, the foundation of a global eco-system of global talent and global creativity is being laid here today," he said.

Encouraging young creators, Modi said that screen size might be getting smaller, but the scope is becoming infinite.