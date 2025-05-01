Fix time limit of two-three months, allocate funds: Kharge urges Centre to fulfil announcement on caste census

BENGALURU: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged for the allocation of sufficient funds and the fixing of a time limit for the caste enumeration in the next census, which has been announced by the Central government.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said the Congress and other opposition parties had demanded a caste census and staged agitations for it throughout the country, and now they are happy that they have achieved what they intended.

"I had written a letter two years back on the caste census along with the general census. They did not agree then, but now the government has taken a decision to conduct a caste census along with the general census. It is a good thing, and we will fully cooperate with this. But they (BJP) should not comment unnecessarily on Jawaharlal Nehru, saying he was opposed to it, this and that," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Jan Sangh and RSS, by birth, are against reservation, and such people are now talking about the Congress not being in favour of the caste census.

"If we were against the caste census, would I have written the letter two years ago? Would we have conducted so many agitations for it? They (BJP) try to create confusion in the minds of the people and try to project that they are the only ones interested in the country's welfare. It is bogus. I don't agree. For political purposes, they always do such things," he added.