Patna Diary | Prohibition returns to Bihar poll buzz

The Bihar prohibition experiment – the state-wide ban on liquor that came upon in April 2016 – has resurfaced in the run-up to assembly polls due later this year. Once extolled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a moral triumph over ‘social vices’ that would curb violence and uplift the lives of women, the prohibition has now emerged as a political weapon for both ruling alliance and Opposition. Every party is debating its efficacy and accusing political rivals of betrayal – all in the hope of milking the controversy on enforced sobriety for electoral success. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently advocated lifting the ban on ‘toddy’ in an apparent move to appease the Pasi (Dalit) community. Other parties too are in favour of lifting prohibition.

Kishor looks to launch ‘Bihar Badlav Yatra’

The Jan Suraaj Party has decided to launch the ‘Bihar Badlav Yatra’ from May 20 with a view to bringing about a change at the helm of affairs. Founder Prashant Kishor said the people of Bihar are in a mood for change over the lack of improvement in crucial areas like education, employment and migration. However, it’s a matter of debate who will be the pioneer of this change in Bihar. Political analyst-turned-politician Kishor asserted that a change is inevitable as the state goes to polls later this year as Bihar has remained under the rule of Lalu-Rabri and later Nitish Kumar for nearly 35 years.