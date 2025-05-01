Punjab government convenes all-party meeting, special assembly session over Bhakra dam water row

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has called an all-party meeting on Friday and convened a special assembly session on Monday to discuss the issue of Haryana being allocated additional water from the Bhakra Dam by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
An emergency meeting of all ministers and MLAs was held this evening, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the emerging situation following the BBMB’s order to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.
Mann has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow at Punjab Bhawan, inviting all prominent political parties of the state. He unequivocally stated that Punjabis have the right over every drop of river water and no one can snatch it away.
In this context, the Punjab Government has also decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on Monday (May 5). A special resolution on the water issue will be tabled during this session of the Vidhan Sabha.
Meanwhile, CM Mann issued a clarion call for all parties to unite and fight to safeguard the interests of Punjab and its people.
During the meeting, issues related to the alleged usurping of Punjab’s rights by the Union Government—through the unfair allocation of water to Haryana by the BBMB—will be deliberated upon. The meeting is intended to showcase the unity of all political parties in the state on this sensitive issue.
Mann said it is high time all political parties rose above parochial considerations and fought this battle vehemently. He reiterated that the state government would not compromise on the issue and would protect Punjab’s rights to river waters by all means.
He sought full support and cooperation from all political parties in what he described as a war against the repressive, undemocratic, and unfair actions of the Union Government.
Earlier in the day, CM Mann, who visited the Nangal Dam accompanied by local MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, said they would not allow BBMB to release water beyond Haryana’s allotted share. He added that Haryana was already receiving water to meet its drinking water needs. “They suddenly demanded 8,500 cusecs of water beyond their quota. We will allow water to flow only from May 21,” he said, adding that while Haryana needs water for irrigation, Punjab also needs water to irrigate its fields. “We have no extra water,” he stated.
Mann also asked Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu to support Punjab on this issue.
He accused the Centre and the Haryana Government of hatching a conspiracy to deprive Punjab of water through the BBMB.
On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused CM Mann of politicizing the issue, alleging that AAP resorts to “dirty politics” as elections approach.
Saini said, “The people of Punjab understand that AAP is playing dirty politics. When will they engage in development politics?
After Delhi, AAP has realized that the people of Punjab are going to oust them. Mann Sahib should not engage in partisan politics.”
Citing the example of Bhai Kanhaiya, Saini said, “Punjab is the land of saints, and its people used to offer water to everyone. We should take inspiration from them. This is about drinking water. Punjab is our elder brother—why create divisions? If Punjab is thirsty, we will give water from our share.”
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring warned that the people of the state will not allow a single drop of extra water to flow to any other state. He said Haryana has already received its rightful due and cannot seek more water when Punjab is already facing a shortage.
Warring stated there was no justification for Haryana’s demand for extra water, adding, “We cannot let our own state go dry to provide water to others.” He assured full support and cooperation to the Punjab Government in dealing with the situation.
He clarified that his party is not against providing Haryana the water already allocated under previous agreements, which it has been receiving for years. “But we will not allow a single drop of extra water to flow out of Punjab,” he asserted.
“When Punjab does not have enough water for its own consumption, how can it provide more to others?”
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in theatrics over the extremely sensitive issue of Punjab’s river waters.
He questioned why the AAP government had previously released 4,000 cusecs of water to Haryana and failed to prevent the release of an additional 8,500 cusecs now.
Badal said it was highly condemnable that instead of addressing the issue of Punjab’s desertification and its impact on the farm economy, AAP was engaging in superficial protests to divert attention from what he called a “sellout” of Punjab’s river waters.
“Not only did Bhagwant Mann admit in writing that Punjab had started releasing 4,000 cusecs of additional water to Haryana over the past month, but he also acknowledged that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had called him on April 23 and requested the release of another 8,000 cusecs. Saini has confirmed this publicly
Instead of resorting to drama now, Mann should tell us under whose direction and with what authority he agreed to release Punjab’s water to Haryana. Punjabis never gave him permission to do so,” he said.
Asserting that the SAD would not allow a conspiracy by neighboring states and the Central Government to rob Punjab of its river waters through unilateral BBMB decisions, Badal demanded that the BBMB’s order be revoked immediately, as it was issued without the Punjab Government’s approval in violation of the BBMB manual.