Punjab government convenes all-party meeting, special assembly session over Bhakra dam water row

During the meeting, issues related to the alleged usurping of Punjab’s rights by the Union Government—through the unfair allocation of water to Haryana by the BBMB—will be deliberated upon. The meeting is intended to showcase the unity of all political parties in the state on this sensitive issue.

Mann said it is high time all political parties rose above parochial considerations and fought this battle vehemently. He reiterated that the state government would not compromise on the issue and would protect Punjab’s rights to river waters by all means.

He sought full support and cooperation from all political parties in what he described as a war against the repressive, undemocratic, and unfair actions of the Union Government.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann, who visited the Nangal Dam accompanied by local MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, said they would not allow BBMB to release water beyond Haryana’s allotted share. He added that Haryana was already receiving water to meet its drinking water needs. “They suddenly demanded 8,500 cusecs of water beyond their quota. We will allow water to flow only from May 21,” he said, adding that while Haryana needs water for irrigation, Punjab also needs water to irrigate its fields. “We have no extra water,” he stated.

Mann also asked Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu to support Punjab on this issue.

He accused the Centre and the Haryana Government of hatching a conspiracy to deprive Punjab of water through the BBMB.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused CM Mann of politicizing the issue, alleging that AAP resorts to “dirty politics” as elections approach.

Saini said, “The people of Punjab understand that AAP is playing dirty politics. When will they engage in development politics?

After Delhi, AAP has realized that the people of Punjab are going to oust them. Mann Sahib should not engage in partisan politics.”

Citing the example of Bhai Kanhaiya, Saini said, “Punjab is the land of saints, and its people used to offer water to everyone. We should take inspiration from them. This is about drinking water. Punjab is our elder brother—why create divisions? If Punjab is thirsty, we will give water from our share.”