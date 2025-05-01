Respect constitutional boundaries to ensure harmony: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

LUCKNOW: In a veiled reference to the Supreme Court’s recent observations on time-bound clearance of Bills by the President of India and Governors, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said it was the bounden duty of the Constitutional bodies of the country to respect each other.
Calling for better harmony among the legislature, executive, and judiciary, Dhankhar said, “This is possible only when all the Constitutional institutions remain well within their domain. Democracy can never flourish if the Constitutional institutions come face to face with each other.”
He added that the Constitution warranted coordination, participation, discussion, dialogue, and debate among various institutions—not confrontation.
The Vice President was speaking at a gathering while launching the autobiography of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel—Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain—on Thursday.
He emphasised the need to respect Constitutional posts, stating that the President and Governors held the highest positions under the Indian Constitution.
“We must respect our Constitutional institutions. Each of us has our own limits, and our Constitution expects coordination among us,” he said.
The Vice President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it the nation's good fortune to have a strong leader for a third term.
Highlighting the strength of Indian philosophy, Dhankhar said that in times of crisis, one should turn to the Vedas, Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, which emphasize unwavering commitment to duty.
The Vice President was all praise for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a “young Chief Minister” and the “hero of Uttar Pradesh.” He said UP’s remarkable development under CM Yogi during the past eight years deserved academic study.
Calling Mahakumbh 2025 one of the most extraordinary congregations in the world, the Vice President said, “The arrival of over 60 crore people at Mahakumbh will be remembered for centuries.”
Speaking about Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, he mentioned that it was a subject worth researching. “In just eight and a half years, without imposing any new taxes, the state’s economy has grown from ₹12.5 lakh crore to nearly ₹30 lakh crore,” he said.
He highlighted the sharp rise in per capita income and praised the massive development in infrastructure.
He pointed out that 55% of India’s expressways were in UP, six cities in the state had metro rail services—the highest in the country—and there were 16 airports, including four international ones. He also mentioned the upcoming Jewar Airport, saying,
“The world is waiting for it.”
Speaking about Governor Anandiben Patel’s autobiography Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain, the Vice President described it as a source of inspiration for everyone. He praised her courage and firm stand against injustice, saying, “She likes challenges because she never tolerates injustice.”