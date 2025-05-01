Respect constitutional boundaries to ensure harmony: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

LUCKNOW: In a veiled reference to the Supreme Court’s recent observations on time-bound clearance of Bills by the President of India and Governors, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said it was the bounden duty of the Constitutional bodies of the country to respect each other.

Calling for better harmony among the legislature, executive, and judiciary, Dhankhar said, “This is possible only when all the Constitutional institutions remain well within their domain. Democracy can never flourish if the Constitutional institutions come face to face with each other.”

He added that the Constitution warranted coordination, participation, discussion, dialogue, and debate among various institutions—not confrontation.

The Vice President was speaking at a gathering while launching the autobiography of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel—Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain—on Thursday.

He emphasised the need to respect Constitutional posts, stating that the President and Governors held the highest positions under the Indian Constitution.

“We must respect our Constitutional institutions. Each of us has our own limits, and our Constitution expects coordination among us,” he said.