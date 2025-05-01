Unauthorised construction must be demolished: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in a recent order, held that no leniency should be shown towards illegal and unauthorised construction, stating unequivocally that such structures must be demolished.

"A person who has no regard for the law cannot be permitted to seek regularisation after constructing two floors without authorisation. The unauthorised construction has to be demolished—there is no way out. Justice is to be rendered in accordance with the law.

We are pained to observe that this aspect has not been considered by many state governments while enacting Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Acts based on payment of impact fees," the bench observed while dismissing an appeal filed by one Kaniz Ahmed.

It was alleged that the petitioner, Ahmed, had built a two-storied unauthorised building in Kolkata. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed his plea, prompting him to approach the apex court for relief.