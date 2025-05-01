'We acknowledge candidly long delay in PMLA investigations,' says ED director; claims 94 % conviction rate in closed cases

NEW DELHI: ED director Rahul Navin on Thursday said that the anti-money laundering law was left "largely ineffective" before 2014, and the slowdown in adjudication of these cases can be attributed to the "general delay" in the judicial system of the country coupled with the inherent complexity of such investigations.

Navin also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had a "commendable conviction" rate of 93. 6 per cent as out of the 47 cases decided by courts till now, there have been only three acquittals.

Speaking at an event held here to mark the 'ED Day', the agency chief said he "acknowledges candidly" that several investigations initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were pending for a "very long time", and one their focus areas this year would be to undertake efforts to complete probe and file "final" chargesheets fast.

The PMLA was enacted in 2003 and came into force on July 1, 2005, but, Navin said, it was "largely ineffective" in the initial years with less than 200 cases recorded per year and that too mostly "restricted" to drug-related offences.

He said the total "criminal" property attached by the ED was worth only Rs 5,171 crore till March 2014, with the first chargesheet filed only in 2012.

"After 2014, however, there has been a significant step-up in enforcement activity. From 2014 to 2024, 5,113 new PMLA investigations were initiated, averaging more than 500 cases per year," Navin said.

"Building on this momentum, we note with satisfaction that in the financial year 2024-25, 775 new PMLA investigations were launched, 333 prosecution complaints were filed and notably, 34 individuals were convicted," the ED director said .