We will hunt down every terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack: Home minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Reiterating the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first public remarks after the Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday, asserted that every terrorist involved in the ghastly act will be tracked down to make them answerable.

Addressing an event here to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam's Bodo community, and name a road after him, Shah said, “Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory after killing 26 people. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists).”

Shah further asserted that the government’s fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out and the government is committed to eliminating terrorism from every part of the country.

“Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega (everyone responsible for the act will be made answerable). This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” he said.