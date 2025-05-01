We will hunt down every terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack: Home minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Reiterating the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first public remarks after the Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday, asserted that every terrorist involved in the ghastly act will be tracked down to make them answerable.
Addressing an event here to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam's Bodo community, and name a road after him, Shah said, “Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory after killing 26 people. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists).”
Shah further asserted that the government’s fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out and the government is committed to eliminating terrorism from every part of the country.
“Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega (everyone responsible for the act will be made answerable). This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” he said.
“It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. In this fight not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism. I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment,” the Home Minister added.
“Today, I want to tell the public that we have been fighting strongly on the policy of zero tolerance against those who have been running terrorism in Kashmir since the 90s. Today, they (terrorists) should not think that they have won the battle by taking the lives of our citizens. I want to tell all those who spread terror that this is not the end of the battle; every person will be given a befitting reply,” Shah said.
Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.
Following the Pahalgam attack the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Naredra Modi, met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terror incident.
The government had then said, the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it would face severe punishment and had announced a series of measures, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, among others, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.