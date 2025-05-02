23-year-old Surat teacher who eloped with 13-year-old student found 5 months preganant

AHMEDABAD: The case of a 23-year-old private tutor from Surat, Gujarat, who eloped with her 13-year-old student and was later found five months pregnant, has sent shockwaves across the country, raising urgent concerns about child safety in informal education settings.
The scandal deepened after a medical examination revealed the woman’s pregnancy, and she claimed that the minor is the father, prompting authorities to order an immediate DNA test.
The ordeal began on the afternoon of 25 April, when the teacher, previously a trusted figure in the boy’s life, vanished with the child in broad daylight, triggering panic and a swift search operation.
CCTV footage from their residential society captured the teacher leaving with the boy, a sling bag over her shoulder, indicating premeditation.
The teacher had been tutoring the boy for the past three years, and for the last year, he had become her only private student, a closeness that dangerously escalated over time.
Police investigations revealed that the alleged sexual abuse took place at the tutor’s residence and later at a hotel in Vadodara while the pair was on the run.
Before fleeing to Surat, the 13-year-old reportedly handed over a few of his clothes to the woman, who later purchased additional items for their escape.
The pair travelled across several cities-including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Vrindavan-before being apprehended near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border after a four-day manhunt.
Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhagirath Gadhvi told The New Indian Express, "A medical examination has revealed that the woman is five months pregnant. She has claimed that the minor is the father of the child. Based on her statement, we have ordered DNA testing. During questioning, both individuals admitted to having engaged in a physical relationship over several months."
A formal case has been registered against the woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping a minor, alongside serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual exploitation.
Senior officials have called the incident a grave breach of trust and power, warning of urgent gaps in protections across both formal and informal education spaces. Legal experts have also flagged the glaring ignorance around grooming tactics used by adults in positions of influence.
The case remains under intense investigation, with further legal action pending the results of the court-ordered DNA test.