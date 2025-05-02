23-year-old Surat teacher who eloped with 13-year-old student found 5 months preganant

AHMEDABAD: The case of a 23-year-old private tutor from Surat, Gujarat, who eloped with her 13-year-old student and was later found five months pregnant, has sent shockwaves across the country, raising urgent concerns about child safety in informal education settings.

The scandal deepened after a medical examination revealed the woman’s pregnancy, and she claimed that the minor is the father, prompting authorities to order an immediate DNA test.

The ordeal began on the afternoon of 25 April, when the teacher, previously a trusted figure in the boy’s life, vanished with the child in broad daylight, triggering panic and a swift search operation.

CCTV footage from their residential society captured the teacher leaving with the boy, a sling bag over her shoulder, indicating premeditation.

The teacher had been tutoring the boy for the past three years, and for the last year, he had become her only private student, a closeness that dangerously escalated over time.

Police investigations revealed that the alleged sexual abuse took place at the tutor’s residence and later at a hotel in Vadodara while the pair was on the run.

Before fleeing to Surat, the 13-year-old reportedly handed over a few of his clothes to the woman, who later purchased additional items for their escape.