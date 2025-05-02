Mayawati slams BJP-Congress over caste census, says OBCs' welfare lies only with BSP

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP and Congress of politicising the issue of caste enumeration, claiming their anti-Bahujan character continues to deprive OBC communities of their due rights.

Reacting to the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, she said Centre has taken the decision after a "long delay" and "much reluctance".

In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The BJP and Congress are now rushing to take credit for it, attempting to position themselves as champions of OBCs. However, their track record shows a pattern of oppression and exclusion of Bahujan communities."

Mayawati further stated that if the intentions and policies of the BJP and Congress had truly been honest and inclusive, the OBC community would already have had a fair share in the country's development.

"In that case, the mission of self-respect and dignity initiated by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar would have seen real success," she added.