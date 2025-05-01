EXPLAINER | Caste Census may impact assembly polls

NEW DELHI: With the Centre announcing its decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, the country’s political map is likely to witness a churn after more than 30 years of Mandal politics.

The Opposition can claim the government’s decision as a victory on its part as the parties, particularly the Congress, has turned the demand for a country-wide caste census as a rallying point in the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections. With every political entity trying to woo OBCs, who account for the largest vote chunk in the country, the move will have a potential impact in the upcoming Bihar and other assembly elections.

Why caste census?

It is necessary for several reasons, say experts and political parties. They say that a caste count is the need of the hour to collect substantial scientific data of contemporary nature, and decide the quantum of reservation accordingly.

Every census in India from 1951 to 2011 has data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, except other castes. A caste count can generate extensive data that can inform better policy-making, by identifying the disadvantaged sections of society and implement affirmative programmes.

“Currently, the data is collected on various parameters such as age, gender, education, religion, language, SC/ST, profession, and other details during the census exercise. To count the castes, the government only needs to insert additional columns for SEBC, OBC, and other castes,” says an expert, adding that a caste census can also fulfill a constitutional mandate, help dispel myths surrounding caste.