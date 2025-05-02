No tree-cutting in 5km of Taj Mahal without nod: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its 2015 directive restricting tree felling within 5-km aerial distance of the Taj Mahal in Agra without its nod. The court was hearing a plea by environmentalist MC Mehta seeking directions to prevent the Taj from hazards.

The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), an area of 10,400 square-kilometre, spreads across Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras, and Etah districts in UP and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said tree felling in areas within TTZ beyond the 5 km distance of the monument will require the prior permission of the central empowered committee and bound by the provisions of UP Tree Preservation Act.