SC protects family facing deportation to Pakistan, asks authorities to verify documents

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities not to deport to Pakistan six members of a family, who allegedly overstayed their visa, till their citizenship claim is verified.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh without fixing any specific timeline asked the authorities to verify the identity documents such as passports, Aadhaar card, pan card, etc, of the family and other relevant facts, which are brought to their notice.

"In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, authorities may not take coercive action till an appropriate decision is taken. If petitioners are dissatisfied by the final decision, they can approach J&K&L HC. Order not to be treated as precedent," the bench said.

The family, which lives in Kashmir and whose sons work in Bengaluru, faced deportation to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives.

Observing that the issue involves a human angle, the bench gave the family the liberty to approach the Jammu and Kashmir high court in case they are aggrieved by the document verification order.

Advocate Nanda Kishore, appearing for the family, claimed they had valid passports and Aadhaar cards.

He said the family members in Srinagar were bundled into a jeep and ferried the Wagah border and now were at the "threshold of being thrown out of the country".