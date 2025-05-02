Pahalgam attack planned by LeT with ISI, Pak Army help: NIA report; 20 Valley OGWs under probe

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has, in its preliminary report, confirmed the involvement of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Pakistan Army in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, sources said on Friday.
The federal anti-terror agency has identified around 20 overground workers (OGWs) from the Kashmir Valley who allegedly provided logistical support to the attackers. These individuals are currently being interrogated, the sources added.
The NIA is also preparing to question two key OGWs — Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain — both currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. According to officials, the duo are known LeT associates and were earlier arrested for aiding terrorists involved in the 2023 attacks on Army convoys in Bhata Dhurian and Totagali.
As per the NIA’s findings, the Pahalgam attack was planned by the LeT with active support and direction from Pakistani state actors, including the ISI and the Army. Two prime suspects — Hashmi Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai — have been identified as Pakistani nationals who were in constant communication with handlers across the border, receiving instructions on logistics, timing, and execution.
Investigations revealed that the attackers infiltrated weeks before the assault and were supported by a network of local OGWs who provided them with shelter, conducted reconnaissance, and facilitated movement.
Sources said the terrorists reached Pahalgam around April 15 and surveyed four potential sites — Baisaran Valley, Aru Valley, Betaab Valley, and a local amusement park. They ultimately chose Baisaran due to a thin security presence.
The NIA has recovered over 40 cartridges from the site, which have been sent for ballistic and chemical analysis. Investigators also conducted 3D mapping of the area and extracted tower dump data from nearby mobile towers.
A source said, “Satellite phone activity in the region spiked in the days leading up to the attack. At least three satellite phones were operational in and around Baisaran and signals from two have been traced and analysed.”
So far, over 2,800 individuals have been questioned. More than 150 remain in custody, including suspected OGWs and persons linked to banned groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami and various Hurriyat factions.
The agency is also reviewing CCTV footage from transit points and public locations in and around Pahalgam, as well as data from regional security checkpoints to track movement patterns.
Officials said a possible link is being explored between the Pahalgam attackers and those responsible for the Rajouri-Poonch convoy strikes. This line of inquiry has brought renewed focus on the interrogation of Nisar and Mushtaq.
Meanwhile, security forces suspect the terrorists may be hiding in natural caves and forested hideouts. Intensive search operations have been ongoing for over 10 days across dense forest areas in Baisaran Valley, Taranau Haptgund, Dawroo, and surrounding regions.