Pahalgam attack planned by LeT with ISI, Pak Army help: NIA report; 20 Valley OGWs under probe

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has, in its preliminary report, confirmed the involvement of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Pakistan Army in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, sources said on Friday.

The federal anti-terror agency has identified around 20 overground workers (OGWs) from the Kashmir Valley who allegedly provided logistical support to the attackers. These individuals are currently being interrogated, the sources added.

The NIA is also preparing to question two key OGWs — Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain — both currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. According to officials, the duo are known LeT associates and were earlier arrested for aiding terrorists involved in the 2023 attacks on Army convoys in Bhata Dhurian and Totagali.