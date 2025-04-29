Pahalgam terror attack unites political foes in India, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan are exchanging fire over their de-facto border since the Kashmir attack, but in New Delhi and Islamabad political foes are coming together and looking to score points.

On April 22 gunmen killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of backing the perpetrators of the worst attack on civilians in years in Kashmir, an accusation rejected by Islamabad.

In addition to shooting over the Line of Control frontier in Kashmir, the two nations have exchanged diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

But while the world holds its breath over a possible escalation, analysts said that domestically both sides could use the crisis to generate political gains.

"New Delhi could use it to bolster its image as strong and confident and tough on terror," said political scientist Michael Kugelman.

"Islamabad could use it to try to rally support for a civilian and military leadership that isn't terribly popular at home," Kugelman told AFP.

- 'Speak as Pakistanis' -

Pakistani opposition parties have in recent times become more openly critical of the military, which has long been heavily involved in politics and the economy.

But now the fallout of the Kashmir attack has "entirely diverted attention with one common enemy", Pakistani political scientist Ayesha Siddiqa told AFP.

"When there is a fear of war, people show greater support for the army," she said.

When the Senate voted on an anti-India resolution last week, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party voted in favour, ensuring it passed unanimously.

Siddiqa said the party had no other choice or it would have been deemed unpatriotic.

"It is not about being with this installed government or the army, it is about standing against the enemy," PTI's spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar echoed the message: "We don't speak as party members, we speak as Pakistanis."

- 'Brother against brother' -

Likewise in India, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, usually a harsh critic of Modi, made a statement saying that the opposition was united in condemning the attack.

"Whatever steps the government wishes to take, we will fully support them," Gandhi said.