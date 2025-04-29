Pawan Kalyan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, demands unity against terrorism

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including that of Jana Sena worker Madhusudhan Rao.

Addressing a solemn tribute meeting held at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at those attempting to justify such heinous acts on religious grounds, calling it unacceptable and anti-national.

“If you want to speak in support of Pakistan after such a massacre, then you should go live there,” Pawan declared firmly, questioning the morality of those defending religiously motivated killings. He reminded that Kashmir is an inseparable part of India and asserted that it should not be exploited for votes and seats.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to Madhusudhan Rao’s family and reiterated that the attack had shaken the nation’s conscience. “Madhu went to Kashmir because he believed it was ours. Is this how we repay innocent citizens?” he asked.