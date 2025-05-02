UGC orders swift probe into KIIT suicides, fact-finding team to submit report in 10 days

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday set up a four-member fact-finding committee to examine in detail the two suicides that took place within four months at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, and to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The committee has been given a ten-day period to submit its report.

An order issued by the UGC stated, "In view of the consecutive suicide incidents at KIIT, Bhubaneswar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC, as the regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents, ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations, and suggest further measures to prevent such incidents."

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, former Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, will serve as Chairperson. Prof. Shasikala Wanjari, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Planning and Administration, and Prof. H. C. S. Rathore, former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar, are its members. Sunita Siwach, Joint Secretary of the UGC, will serve as the Coordinating Officer of the Committee.