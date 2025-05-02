UGC orders swift probe into KIIT suicides, fact-finding team to submit report in 10 days

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday set up a four-member fact-finding committee to examine in detail the two suicides that took place within four months at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, and to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The committee has been given a ten-day period to submit its report.
An order issued by the UGC stated, "In view of the consecutive suicide incidents at KIIT, Bhubaneswar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC, as the regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents, ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations, and suggest further measures to prevent such incidents."
Prof. Nageshwar Rao, former Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, will serve as Chairperson. Prof. Shasikala Wanjari, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Planning and Administration, and Prof. H. C. S. Rathore, former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar, are its members. Sunita Siwach, Joint Secretary of the UGC, will serve as the Coordinating Officer of the Committee.
The order stated that the UGC team will evaluate the university's mental health support system, including counselling services, crisis intervention frameworks, faculty sensitisation programmes, and peer support initiatives.
"The committee shall examine the circumstances surrounding the student suicides, including factors such as institutional policies, academic pressure, grievance redressal mechanisms, and student support structures," it said.
The team will also conduct an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of student safety and well-being policies. It will engage with all stakeholders, including students, teachers, administration, and support staff, to understand the institutional culture.
The committee must submit its fact-finding report on the incidents within ten days of the issuance of this order, it said.