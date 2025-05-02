'War cannot be taken out of soldier': 1971 war veteran writes to army chief, offers to join battlefront

SRINAGAR: As border tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack—where 25 tourists and a local resident were killed—a 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran, Captain (Retd) Amarjeet Kumar, 75, has offered his voluntary service to the Indian Army. He has written to the Army Chief, expressing his readiness to be deployed anywhere.
Captain (Retd) Amarjeet Kumar, who fought in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, addressed a letter to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, offering to serve the nation once again.
“I am writing to express my patriotic fervour and willingness to serve the nation once again. I am a Short Service Commissioned Officer, released, and a veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War,” Captain Kumar wrote.
He stated that he had participated in the 'Battle of Garibpur’ and emerged victorious in November 1971 near Jessore, in what was then East Pakistan.
“I am humbled to have been a part of the glorious history of the Indian Army. Given the current geopolitical situation and the imminent threat of war with Pakistan, this time the war is going to be very decisive—a fight to the finish. The Army may need more manpower, especially those trained and experienced in war. I wish to offer my services to the nation. Despite being 75 years old, I am physically fit and mentally prepared to join my fellow soldiers at the warfront,” Captain Kumar added.
In his letter to the Army Chief, the war veteran said, “A soldier never truly retires—not even after death. The spirit and soul of service and sacrifice remain etched in our hearts forever.”
“A soldier can be taken out of the Army, but soldiery can never be taken out of him. Similarly, a soldier can be removed from war, but war cannot be taken out of a soldier. I am eager to contribute my experience and skills to the Indian Army once again, no matter how small the role may be,” he emphasized.
“I request that you consider my offer and deploy me wherever you feel necessary. I am ready to report for duty immediately, without any remuneration or compensation. I am not alone; there are many veterans and fellow coursemates who will respond to this call just as I have. I can assure you that the Army will not face any shortage of fighting manpower. I look forward to serving the nation once again,” he concluded.
Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists along with a J&K resident, were killed, tensions at the border have escalated.
Pakistani troops have breached the ceasefire agreement, firing on Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir for eight consecutive nights. Indian Army personnel have been retaliating with weapons of similar calibre.
The Army has been placed on the highest level of alert following the Pahalgam attack.
In light of the growing tension, residents along the border have begun cleaning and fortifying their underground bunkers and storing essential supplies to prepare for any potential emergency.