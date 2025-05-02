'War cannot be taken out of soldier': 1971 war veteran writes to army chief, offers to join battlefront

SRINAGAR: As border tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack—where 25 tourists and a local resident were killed—a 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran, Captain (Retd) Amarjeet Kumar, 75, has offered his voluntary service to the Indian Army. He has written to the Army Chief, expressing his readiness to be deployed anywhere.

Captain (Retd) Amarjeet Kumar, who fought in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, addressed a letter to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, offering to serve the nation once again.

“I am writing to express my patriotic fervour and willingness to serve the nation once again. I am a Short Service Commissioned Officer, released, and a veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War,” Captain Kumar wrote.

He stated that he had participated in the 'Battle of Garibpur’ and emerged victorious in November 1971 near Jessore, in what was then East Pakistan.

“I am humbled to have been a part of the glorious history of the Indian Army. Given the current geopolitical situation and the imminent threat of war with Pakistan, this time the war is going to be very decisive—a fight to the finish. The Army may need more manpower, especially those trained and experienced in war. I wish to offer my services to the nation. Despite being 75 years old, I am physically fit and mentally prepared to join my fellow soldiers at the warfront,” Captain Kumar added.