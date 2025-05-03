26/11 Mumbai terror attack probe: NIA obtains Tahawwur Rana's voice, handwriting samples

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday collected the voice and handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attacks, before a Delhi court.

Officials said the exercise was conducted before Judicial Magistrate First Class Vaibhav Kumar under tight security. Rana provided handwriting specimens by writing various alphabets and numerical characters, they added.

The NIA had sought permission from the special court to collect the samples, which was granted on April 30.

Rana’s legal counsel opposed the request, arguing that such a procedure was unnecessary. However, the NIA contended that scientific verification of Rana’s voice was crucial, particularly to match it with previously recorded phone calls linked to the 26/11 case.

The court accepted the agency’s arguments and allowed the sample collection.