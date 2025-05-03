26/11 Mumbai terror attack probe: NIA obtains Tahawwur Rana's voice, handwriting samples

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday collected the voice and handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attacks, before a Delhi court.
Officials said the exercise was conducted before Judicial Magistrate First Class Vaibhav Kumar under tight security. Rana provided handwriting specimens by writing various alphabets and numerical characters, they added.
The NIA had sought permission from the special court to collect the samples, which was granted on April 30.
Rana’s legal counsel opposed the request, arguing that such a procedure was unnecessary. However, the NIA contended that scientific verification of Rana’s voice was crucial, particularly to match it with previously recorded phone calls linked to the 26/11 case.
The court accepted the agency’s arguments and allowed the sample collection.
Rana remains in NIA custody until May 10.
Officials said it would be difficult to obtain a further extension of his police remand, which is why the agency is expediting key investigative procedures. Following the end of his remand, Rana is likely to be shifted to a high-security cell in Tihar Jail on May 10, they added.
Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States last month for his alleged involvement in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Following his extradition, he was placed under the NIA’s custody in New Delhi, where investigators continue to probe his suspected links to the perpetrators of the attacks.
The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the lives of over 170 people and left hundreds injured.