BJP calls CWC 'Pakistan Working Committee' after Charanjit Channi questions veracity of Balakot strike

NEW DELHI: Amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the BJP on Friday targeted Congress over former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks questioning the veracity of the Balakot airstrike, conducted in response to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Referring to the Pulwama attack, Channi said 40 Indian soldiers were killed, and when elections were held, the BJP-led Centre boasted of action.

"But we have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed. If someone threw a bomb in our country, will people not know? They claim to have conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan but nothing had happened. Surgical strikes were not seen anywhere and no one knew about them," the former Punjab chief minister said in a press conference.

Asked if he had sought proof of those strikes, he said, "I have always been demanding that." He, later, backtracked following the BJP's counterattack and said no proof was needed.

Channi's remarks came parallel to a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday, which urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to act in the strongest possible ways against Pakistan for its continued export of terror. The CWC also pressed for time-bound accountability into the "serious lapses" in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

Irked by Channi's allegations, BJP on Friday accused Congress of supplying "oxygen to the Pakistani Army and terrorists and to boost their morale."

Referring to the CWC as "Pakistan Working Committee," BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference, "Congress continues to support Pakistan, its terrorists and its army. Inside it is the Congress Working Committee but outside it acts like the Pakistan Working Committee.”