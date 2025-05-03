Chennai flight searched in Colombo over suspicion of Pahalgam terror suspects being onboard

NEW DELHI: A SriLankan Airlines Chennai–Colombo flight underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon its arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Saturday, following intelligence input from India regarding the possible presence of suspected terrorists linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources revealed that security was also heightened at Chennai Airport after authorities received an email claiming that Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives were on board a Colombo-bound SriLankan Airlines flight. This email was received after the flight had already departed for Colombo, they added.

According to sources, the aircraft was thoroughly checked, no suspicious individuals were found, and the airplane was subsequently cleared for further operations.

In an official statement, SriLankan Airlines confirmed that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon its arrival in Colombo.