Citing seven-day notice rule, Punjab boycotts BBMB meeting over water-sharing row with Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A day after the BJP-led Union Government advised the AAP-led Punjab Government to implement the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) order to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana over the next eight days to meet the urgent water needs of the state, Punjab did not participate in the BBMB meeting held today. Instead, it sent a letter requesting that the meeting be postponed.

Sources said that in the letter to the BBMB chairman, the state government stated that a special session of the Punjab Assembly has been convened on Monday (May 5), during which the BBMB's decision to allocate 4,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana would be discussed. As such, it could not participate in the meeting.

The officials of the state government are currently preoccupied with preparations for the assembly session.

The Water Resources Department further stated that a seven-day notice is mandatory before convening a BBMB meeting, as per Section 7 of the 1976 Regulations, and demanded adherence to proper procedures.

"It is respectfully requested that the meeting may kindly be adjourned. The Punjab government has called a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on May 5 amid the water-sharing dispute with Haryana," the letter read.