CRPF dismisses jawan for hiding marriage to Pakistani woman, aiding visa overstay

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.
A statement issued by the CRPF said, “In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of the 41st Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”
The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.
Ahmed's marriage with the Pakistani woman came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.
According to officials, Munir had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Minal Khan, a woman from Sialkot, Pakistan. However, he went ahead and married her via video conferencing on May 24, 2024, before the force could respond to his request.
After the marriage, Minal arrived in India on a visiting visa and began living with Munir. She continued to stay in the country even after her visa had expired.
Following the cancellation of all Pakistani visas—except long-term and diplomatic ones—she was sent from Jammu to the Attari border to leave India.
In the meantime, the CRPF jawan approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The court granted her temporary relief from deportation for 10 days in an interim order, pending further hearings in the matter.