CRPF dismisses jawan for hiding marriage to Pakistani woman, aiding visa overstay

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.

A statement issued by the CRPF said, “In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of the 41st Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

Ahmed's marriage with the Pakistani woman came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.