Pakistan pushes fake news on unceremonious removal of senior Indian Military officers

NEW DELHI: Amidst the volatile situation with the Indian Military given the operational freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror strike, fake news regarding the unceremonious removal of Lt Gen DS Rana was spread on Saturday by Pakistan based media houses and social media accounts.

This trend of false news related to the Indian military began after the terrorists carried out the killings of people in Pahalgam on April 22. The news of removal of Lieutenant General (LT Gen) DS Rana, Indian Military's Director General- Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was spread by Pakistani channels and social media networks claiming that Lieutenant General Rana had been "sacked" and banished to the Andamans "Kala Pani" linking it to the leak of documents.

The fact, as first reported by TNIE, is that Lt Gen Rana has been promoted to the rank of an Army Commander and will be assuming the command of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's prestigious maiden tri-services operational command.

There is major false news propaganda being spread about the other senior officers who have either superannuated on April 30 or got promoted and posted to new positions.