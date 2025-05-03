Nation

Pakistan Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a BSF jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of Pahalgam attack.
Pakistan Ranger. (Image used for representational purpose)Photo |AFP
NEW DELHI: A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

Fate of BSF jawan who strayed into Pakistan uncertain
