Two years on, Manipur’s displaced families still await return amid fragile peace

IMPHAL: From running a successful business to no income and three children to support, G Kipgen is waiting to return to his home in Imphal amidst a sense of despair. But he is not alone, there are many like him.

The devastating impact of the ethnic conflict that rocked Manipur two years ago is still being felt, with thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) continuing to live in overcrowded camps — waiting and hoping to return to their homes amidst fragile peace.

"I used to run a successful coaching institute in Imphal. It’s all gone now. With no source of income and three children, I am worried about their future. I can’t focus on anything. What is even more concerning is that there is no sign of how things will get better," an emotional Kipgen said.

Over 260 people have been killed, 1,500 injured, and over 70,000 people displaced after the ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo people on May 3, 2023.

Despite the sacking of controversial Chief Minister N Biren Singh for "not being able to handle" the situation, and the imposition of President’s rule in February this year, peace remains a far cry.

"My greatest worry is the future of my two little children," said Abung, a Meitei IDP from Churachandpur district who is staying in a prefabricated home in Bishnupur district.

"Earlier, I had a thriving grocery business. While living in a prefabricated home is better than staying in a relief camp, it doesn’t compare to the freedom and happiness of living in one’s own home," he added.

As the IDPs struggle to rebuild their lives from the trauma of displacement, civil society organisations on both sides continue to hold firm to their demands.

While hill-based Kukis call for a separate administration, the Meiteis, who are in the majority in Imphal valley, seek implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the deportation of those they consider illegal immigrants.

Despite monitoring by central and state authorities to control violence and improve the lives of the affected, there is growing frustration among the general public.

The IDPs, whether Meitei or Kuki, have voiced deep insecurity about their families’ future and are grappling with severe psychological distress.