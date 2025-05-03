Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams TN govt for claiming credit over caste census

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the DMK government's claim that the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census exercise was a "hard-earned victory" and criticised the ruling party in Tamil Nadu for "attempting to derive political mileage" from the move.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the caste census, and the data gathered through the exercise would enable the government to better support the poor and marginalised sections of society.

She also cited an incident in a village in the state where human waste was allegedly mixed into drinking water, under its rule.

"They say that some of the states are backward in North India. But even in such states, these kinds of incidents have not happened. So, DMK should drop the argument that they have tasted victory for the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise," Sitharaman said.

Human feces was reportedly mixed in an overhead water tank in a Scheduled Caste residential neighbourhood under Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district in December 2022.

Recently, Stalin had stated that the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise was a 'hard-earned victory' for his party and the Tamil Nadu government.

Continuing her attack on the DMK, Sitharaman said that even today, shop boards across Tamil Nadu display the owners' community names. "Instead of making any political comments on this topic, I sincerely wish we should discuss how we can help the people who are marginally poor and downtrodden."