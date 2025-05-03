'Where is Modi govt's Rajdharma?': Kharge slams PM over 'no-show' in strife-torn Manipur

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to uphold 'Rajdharma' by not visiting Manipur even once in the last two years.

In a post on X, he said Manipur continues to be troubled for two years without the Prime Minister setting foot on its soil.

Kharge said the violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023 and still continues. Just two days ago, 25 people were injured in a violent clash in Tamenglong district, he noted.

Kharge said more than 260 people have died and 68,000 people displaced and thousands are still living in relief camps.

"Narendra Modi ji, Even as Manipur awaits your presence and return of peace and normalcy, we want to ask 3 pointed questions to you," he wrote.

"Since January 2022, your last election rally in Manipur, you have made 44 Foreign visits around the globe and 250 domestic visits across the nation, yet you have not spent a single second in Manipur. Why this apathy and disdain for the people of Manipur? Where is the political accountability," the Congress chief added.