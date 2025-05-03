‘Will strike any structure they build’: Pakistan Defence Minister on Indus Waters Treaty

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Friday that Islamabad would “strike” if India built any structure on the Indus River in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Speaking in an interview with Geo News, Asif said that building any infrastructure on the river would be considered an act of “Indian aggression.”
This warning came after India held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance as part of its broader response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.
Asif emphasized that any attempt by India to build on the river would be met with strong opposition. “Certainly, if they attempt to build any structure, we will strike it. Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it has many faces. One of those faces is blocking or diverting water, which could lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst.”
He added, “If they make any architectural attempt, then Pakistan will destroy that structure.” However, Asif noted that for now, Pakistan would raise the issue at appropriate forums and with relevant stakeholders.
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan and brokered by the World Bank, defines the rights and responsibilities of both nations over the use of the Indus River system.
Under the agreement, Pakistan was granted control over the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—while India retained control over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.
Due to the structure of the original treaty, India has access to only about 20% of the total water governed by the agreement, while Pakistan receives the remaining 80%. This is because the western rivers, allocated to Pakistan, carry significantly more water than the eastern rivers assigned to India.
This is the second time in recent weeks that Khawaja Asif has threatened India over its actions in response to the Pahalgam attack.
Last week, he warned that India’s moves could trigger an “all-out war” between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Asif stated that Pakistan was “prepared for any eventuality,” adding, “We will measure our response to whatever India initiates. If it leads to an all-out attack, then obviously there will be an all-out war.”
Earlier this week, the Indian government also blocked Khawaja Asif's social media account.