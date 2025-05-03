‘Will strike any structure they build’: Pakistan Defence Minister on Indus Waters Treaty

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Friday that Islamabad would “strike” if India built any structure on the Indus River in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking in an interview with Geo News, Asif said that building any infrastructure on the river would be considered an act of “Indian aggression.”

This warning came after India held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance as part of its broader response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Asif emphasized that any attempt by India to build on the river would be met with strong opposition. “Certainly, if they attempt to build any structure, we will strike it. Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it has many faces. One of those faces is blocking or diverting water, which could lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst.”

He added, “If they make any architectural attempt, then Pakistan will destroy that structure.” However, Asif noted that for now, Pakistan would raise the issue at appropriate forums and with relevant stakeholders.