Dismissed CRPF trooper says marriage with Pakistani woman took place after HQ approval

JAMMU: Hours after being dismissed from service for “concealing” his marriage with a Pakistani woman, CRPF trooper Munir Ahmed on Saturday said he solemnized his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's headquarters last year.

Ahmed, a resident of Gharota area of Jammu who had joined CRPF in April 2017, said he will challenge his dismissal in the court of law. “I am sure of getting justice”.

The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with Pakistani woman Minal Khan and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa, saying his actions were detrimental to national security.

“I initially came to know about my dismissal through media reports. I shortly received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal which came as a shock to me and my family as I have sought and received permission for my marriage to a Pakistani woman from the headquarters,” Ahmad told PTI over phone from his house.

Ahmed's marriage with Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

Khan entered India through the Wagah-Attari border on February 28 and her short-term visa ended on March 22. However, her deportation was stayed by the high court and she is presently staying in Ahmed’s Jammu residence.

“I made the first correspondence on December 31, 2022 informing my wish to marry the Pakistani national and I was asked to complete formalities like enclosing copies of passport, marriage card and affidavits.

"I submitted my affidavit and also the affidavits of my parents, sarpanch, and district development council member through proper channels and finally got a go ahead from the headquarters on April 30, 2024,” he said.