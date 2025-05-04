Murshidabad riots: Bengal Governor files report to MHA; says 'radicalisation' posing challenge to Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report on the recent riots in Murshidabad district to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that the "twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy" poses a serious challenge to the state.

In the report, he suggested a few measures, including setting up an inquiry commission and outposts of central forces or the BSF in districts bordering Bangladesh, besides writing, "needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain".

The imposition of Art 356 refers to the President's rule in a state.

Asked about this, an official told PTI, "The governor has not proposed implementation of Art 356. He meant that the provisions of Art 356 are open to the Centre if the situation in the state further deteriorates."

The TMC described the report as politically motivated while the BJP hailed it.

Apprehending a "spillover" of the Murshidabad violence to other districts, Bose said the Centre might consider "constitutional options to put a check on the current situation besides generating confidence of people in the rule of law".

He also claimed that the riots appeared "premeditated" and the state government was "aware of the imminent build-up of a threat to law and order".

"The twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy poses a serious challenge for West Bengal, especially in two of the several districts sharing an international border with Bangladesh, viz., Murshidabad and Malda. In both these districts, there is an adverse demographic composition with Hindus being minorities. Another district, viz., Uttar Dinajpur, has a plurality," Bose mentioned in his report.

The governor suggested several measures in the aftermath of Murshidabad violence that left three people dead.