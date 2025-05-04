Murshidabad riots: Bengal Governor files report to MHA; says 'radicalisation' posing challenge to Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report on the recent riots in Murshidabad district to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that the "twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy" poses a serious challenge to the state.
In the report, he suggested a few measures, including setting up an inquiry commission and outposts of central forces or the BSF in districts bordering Bangladesh, besides writing, "needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain".
The imposition of Art 356 refers to the President's rule in a state.
Asked about this, an official told PTI, "The governor has not proposed implementation of Art 356. He meant that the provisions of Art 356 are open to the Centre if the situation in the state further deteriorates."
The TMC described the report as politically motivated while the BJP hailed it.
Apprehending a "spillover" of the Murshidabad violence to other districts, Bose said the Centre might consider "constitutional options to put a check on the current situation besides generating confidence of people in the rule of law".
He also claimed that the riots appeared "premeditated" and the state government was "aware of the imminent build-up of a threat to law and order".
"The twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy poses a serious challenge for West Bengal, especially in two of the several districts sharing an international border with Bangladesh, viz., Murshidabad and Malda. In both these districts, there is an adverse demographic composition with Hindus being minorities. Another district, viz., Uttar Dinajpur, has a plurality," Bose mentioned in his report.
The governor suggested several measures in the aftermath of Murshidabad violence that left three people dead.
The riot occurred amid anti-Waqf Act protests.
The report mentioned "formulating an overarching legislation to empower the Union Government to maintain law and order when the state machinery fails to act effectively."
It also said about appointing a commission of inquiry to look into the "reported acts of omission and commission and to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future and needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain."
Of late, there are indications of radicalisation and polarisation, the report said.
"The divisions are so deep that even in the face of escalation of violence, the chief minister's repeated undertaking that she would protect minority interests, and that the Act would not be implemented in the state, have done little to assuage the Muslim community or stem the tide. It is imperative that the rule of law must be firmly established, and the police must prevent violence," Bose wrote in the report.
Going by the state's history of political clashes, there is a possibility that the Murshidabad violence would spill over to other districts, he said.
After the Waqf (Amendment) Act was notified on April 8, conflagration unfolded in Murshidabad district and continued for several days, Bose said adding that the authorities suspended internet services on the same day.
"Thus, the state government was aware of the imminent build-up of threat to law and order in Murshidabad," he alleged.
"The sequence of events shows woeful lack of coordination among administration and law enforcement agencies that were either too feeble to rise to the challenge or were reluctant to do so," he said.
Referring to his trip to the district, Bose said that the atrocities inflicted "appear to be systematic and reek of an intention to destroy the identity of a particular group".
The incidents can be termed as attempts at cultural erasure, the governor said.
Such a "grave violation of human rights causing immense suffering and loss has very few parallels in recent history," he said.
Bose also stated that "intensifying political rivalry between the ruling party and the Opposition has led to both parties increasingly leveraging religious identity to consolidate their voter bases..
The narrative is now religion-driven.
"The TMC has positioned itself as a protector of Muslims who constitute over 30 per cent of the state's electorate and holds sway in roughly 125-130 of the 294 Assembly seats," he said.
Bose alleged there was a marked rise in law and order issues ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.
In the "surcharged" political spectrum, parties are vocal at highlighting the fault lines and communal fissures leading to tension and violence, he said.
Bose observed that the police were ineffective and central forces are needed to bring back normalcy.
Hitting out at Bose, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "This is the report of his political assignment. He knows the situation is under control and that is why he mentioned that if the situation deteriorates, the provision of Art 356 is open. The governor should have mentioned the role of BSF, the jurisdiction was increased to 50 km from the border."
BJP MP Shamik Bhattacharya said, "We are grateful to the governor that he has filed the report. The final call would be taken by those who are the custodians."
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury called the report "very general".
"He said if the situation deteriorates, Art 356 is open. So he thinks the situation is yet to deteriorate," Chowdhury said.
Terming the report "frivolous", CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya said, "It is just a political gimmick."