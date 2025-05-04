My responsibility to give befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amid India-Pakistan tensions

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a "befitting reply" to those who cast an evil eye on India, his remarks coming in the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Singh said people know Prime Minister Narendra Modi very well and are quite familiar with his working style, his determination and the way he has learned to "take risks" in his life.

"You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance. You are aware of his efficiency and determination. You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life. I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen)," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"As the defence minister, it is my responsibility to work with my soldiers and ensure the protection of the country's borders. And it is my responsibility to give a befitting reply, by working with the armed forces, to those who cast an evil eye on our country," Singh said.

His assertion came as India is mulling retaliatory measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border linkages to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.