Former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker arrested in money laundering case

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker in connection with a money laundering case.

Dharam Singh will be produced before a court in Gurugram today.

Police said that the ex-legislator had been taken into custody from a hotel in Delhi on Sunday night.

Chhoker, his sons Sikandar Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker face charges of cheating and forgery. Chhoker and his sons' companies had allegedly collected crores from around 1,500 home buyers under the affordable housing scheme which promised houses in Sector 68 of Gurugram; however, the project, which was set to be completed by 2022, never materialised.

The firms contracted for construction allegedly siphoned off over Rs 616 crore from investors. The home buyers protested against Chokker and his sons' company Mahira Group, sources said.

Sources further stated that preliminary investigations by the ED revealed that the company directors recorded fake construction expenditures and the cash equivalent of the expenses was received back from Mahira group entities with fake bills and invoices.

Sikander was arrested by the ED in the case and is currently on bail; Vikas is absconding.