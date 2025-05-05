JD(U) rules out possibility of domicile policy being introduced in Bihar

PATNA: Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the ruling NDA, has ruled out introducing a domicile policy in Bihar – a long-standing demand by opposition parties aimed at curbing migration and creating more jobs for local youth.

Manish Kumar Verma, general secretary of JD(U), at an event in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, said that implementation of domicile policy in the state would be against provisions of the Indian Constitution.

“The Opposition is creating a confusion among people about it,” he said.

Former bureaucrat-turned-politician said that reserved seats were meant for local residents only, and they were entitled to get benefits from the reservation policy. However, unreserved seats were open to all, he said, adding that people from across the country worked in Bihar.

Similarly, people from Bihar worked in various states.

“If anybody has any confusion about domicile policy, he/she should immediately talk to judicial officers of high court and the Supreme Court. The judicial officials will clear their confusion about domicile policy,” JD(U) leader said.

Verma, considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said that any citizen of India is entitled to apply for government jobs within the country on unreserved seats.

“These unreserved seats are open to all. Eligible candidates can apply and get jobs after being selected,” he clarified.