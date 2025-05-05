JD(U) rules out possibility of domicile policy being introduced in Bihar

PATNA: Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the ruling NDA, has ruled out introducing a domicile policy in Bihar – a long-standing demand by opposition parties aimed at curbing migration and creating more jobs for local youth.
Manish Kumar Verma, general secretary of JD(U), at an event in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, said that implementation of domicile policy in the state would be against provisions of the Indian Constitution.
“The Opposition is creating a confusion among people about it,” he said.
Former bureaucrat-turned-politician said that reserved seats were meant for local residents only, and they were entitled to get benefits from the reservation policy. However, unreserved seats were open to all, he said, adding that people from across the country worked in Bihar.
Similarly, people from Bihar worked in various states.
“If anybody has any confusion about domicile policy, he/she should immediately talk to judicial officers of high court and the Supreme Court. The judicial officials will clear their confusion about domicile policy,” JD(U) leader said.
Verma, considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said that any citizen of India is entitled to apply for government jobs within the country on unreserved seats.
“These unreserved seats are open to all. Eligible candidates can apply and get jobs after being selected,” he clarified.
JD(U) leader said that if domicile policy is implemented in Bihar, those Biharis who were working in other states would be forced to leave the places and return to their home state.
“What will be the seen if all migrant workers from Bihar return to the home state,” he added.
He, however, admitted that the ratio of job creation in the state was less than the number of educated youths. This has led to a large-scale migration from Bihar’s Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnea, Katihar and other districts to other states.
Verma said that Constitution of India provided right to its legitimate citizens to work in any state for their livelihood.
“We can’t discriminate with people hailing from other states in the name of domicile policy in Bihar,” he remarked.
Without taking the name of Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) general secretary said that some people were misleading people in the name of domicile policy.
“We have no confusion about the matter,” he told the media.
All opposition leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, have been raising the issue of domicile policy in their public meetings. Kishor alleged that Bihar government was playing with the future of its youths by not implementing domicile policy.
Opposition leaders underlined the need of implementing domicile policy in the state to accommodate more educated youths in government jobs.
The issue assumed significance in the wake of agitation earlier launched by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinees to press for re-examination of prelims. Political parties, including RJD, extended support to agitation launched by BPSC examinees.