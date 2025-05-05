Mamata Banerjee downplays Governor's report on Murshidabad violence, calls situation 'stabilised'

KOLKATA: Asserting that the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad has stabilised, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has no knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose’s report on the riots to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), nor of his mention of the possible implementation of Article 356 in the state.

Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Murshidabad on Monday afternoon, said she could have visited earlier, but chose to wait until the situation had normalised.

"I have no information about Bose's report to the MHA. The Governor's health is not okay. Let us pray to God for his speedy recovery," Banerjee said before boarding the helicopter to Murshidabad.

"I could have gone to Murshidabad earlier, but if there is no peace and stability there, we should not go and disturb. Stability has returned to Murshidabad long back. Today, I am going there," she added.

The CM said she will hold a district review meeting in Berhampore later in the day.

"Tomorrow, I will visit violence-hit Dhuliyan and give compensation to people whose houses and shops were damaged," Banerjee added.