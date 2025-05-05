Military action need of the hour: Ex-J&K police chiefs

SRINAGAR: With India mulling options after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, two former J&K police chiefs have said military action now is a compulsion for India and that the action must be bigger than surgical or Balakote strikes to eliminate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda told this newspaper that the Pahalgam attack is a continuation of the situation prevailing in J&K for the past 35 years. Khoda, who served as J&K police chief from 2007-2012, said Pakistan army and the ISI have all through been guiding, calibrating and training terrorists.

“It has been revealed not once but hundreds of times during interrogation of arrested terrorists. They had revealed that they were trained by regular and retired Pakistani army men and sometimes training would take place at regular army camps,” he said.

According to Khoda, the Pahalgam attack was planned before the Pakistan army chief’s controversial statement on two-nation theory. “Terrorists had done recce of Amusement Park in Pahalgam on April 15 and this was revealed by OGWs (over-ground workers), who were aware of terrorists’ presence in Baisaran.

Terrorists were in Baisaran from April 20. They had done recce in Betaab Valley and Aru Valley,” he said, adding, “In Pahalgam attack, terrorists were using a satellite phone, which was linked to a Chinese satellite.”