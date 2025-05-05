NCW stands by Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal’s wife as she faces backlash for promoting peace

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has extended support to Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was among the 26 people killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, after she was subjected to online trolling for appealing against communal hatred.

Himanshi, who lost her husband during their honeymoon in Kashmir, had urged people not to vilify Muslims or Kashmiris in the wake of the April 22 attack that claimed mostly civilian lives. “We do not want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris,” she had said.

Her call for peace and restraint was met with a wave of trolling on social media, with some users targeting her over her remarks and personal beliefs.

Reacting to the backlash, the NCW issued a statement backing Himanshi, saying no woman should be trolled or harassed for expressing her views or standing by her convictions. “It is not right to target a woman based on her ideological expression or personal life,” the Commission stated.

The newlyweds had arrived in Kashmir days before the attack. Images of Himanshi, sitting beside her husband’s body with her wedding chooda still on, had moved the nation to tears.

In her first public comments after the tragedy, she said, “I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask.”

She also appealed for calm and unity, saying, “I see hatred growing, directed at Muslims and Kashmiris. We do not want this. We only wish for peace—nothing else.”

Himanshi further called on the government to ensure justice is delivered and those behind the attack are held accountable.

Her call for peace and restraint was met with a wave of trolling on social media, with some users targeting her over her remarks and personal beliefs. One user claimed she was using the incident as an opportunity to "climb the social and political ladder," while another questioned, "What changed her mind?" There were also disturbing comments, with one user stating, “She should have been shot," while another remarked, “It feels it was a set-up with her involvement.

Security agencies should check her background.” Some even pointed out how she appeared “stable” in videos following the attack, saying "she never seemed shocked."