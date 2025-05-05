‘Not a single room is booked’; Gulmarg and Sonamarg hoteliers rue

SRINAGAR: The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has brought chaos upon far too many lives – even upon those who live to tell the tale. Hotels, resorts and homestays in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahlagam, which, even few weeks ago, were abuzz with activity and fully occupied by tourist throngs, are now facing near-zero occupancy.
Aqib Chaya, president of the Gulmarg chapter of J&K Hoteliers Club said there is near zero occupancy at tourist accomodations in picturesque Gulmarg and Sonamarg; Pahalgam hotels – deserted.
There are around 1,800 hotel rooms in Gulmarg, most of them lying vacant since the terror attack. Hotelier Mukhtar Ahmed said his hotel has zero occupancy. “Not a single room in my hotel is booked or currently occupied,” he said, lamenting the passing of the peak tourist season.
Aqib Chaya said the tourism industry has taken a devastating blow due to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent escalation of border tension between India and Pakistan.
From hoteliers to houseboats, travel agents to ‘shikara-wallas’ and handicraft artisans, ‘pony-walas’, tour guides and cab operators, all are staring at heavy losses as tourists have left the Valley with little hope for their return amid mass cancellation of bookings.
The tourism scene is no different in Sonamarg in central Kashmir, wearing the look of a ghost-town. “There is near-zero occupancy in hotels in Sonamarg. There is no tourist footfall nowadays,” said hotelier and Sonamarg Hoteliers Association chief Farooq Hafiz.
He said before the Pahalgam terror attack, Sonamarg used to witness 90-95% occupancy with tourists thronging the place to regale the view of the Valley and snow-clad peaks.
Chaya said border tensions are a major cause now as people are apprehensive about a possibile outbreak of hostilities between India and Pakistan. “The Pahalgam terror attack was carried out to stop tourists, both national and foreign, from visiting Kashmir by creating fear. I think the country has to stand united and support Kashmir; send a message that ‘Kashmir is part of India’,” he said.