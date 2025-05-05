‘Not a single room is booked’; Gulmarg and Sonamarg hoteliers rue

SRINAGAR: The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has brought chaos upon far too many lives – even upon those who live to tell the tale. Hotels, resorts and homestays in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahlagam, which, even few weeks ago, were abuzz with activity and fully occupied by tourist throngs, are now facing near-zero occupancy.

Aqib Chaya, president of the Gulmarg chapter of J&K Hoteliers Club said there is near zero occupancy at tourist accomodations in picturesque Gulmarg and Sonamarg; Pahalgam hotels – deserted.

There are around 1,800 hotel rooms in Gulmarg, most of them lying vacant since the terror attack. Hotelier Mukhtar Ahmed said his hotel has zero occupancy. “Not a single room in my hotel is booked or currently occupied,” he said, lamenting the passing of the peak tourist season.

Aqib Chaya said the tourism industry has taken a devastating blow due to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent escalation of border tension between India and Pakistan.