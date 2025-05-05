SC dismisses PIL seeking safety measures, armed forces for tourists in hill and remote areas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking directives to the Centre and states to implement safety measures for tourists in hill and remote areas, including the deployment of armed forces at popular tourist spots.

Terming the PIL as 'publicity interest litigation', the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, questioned the intent behind the petition. They asked the petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, "What is your purpose? What is your motive? Who is inciting you to file this kind of PILs?"

Tiwari, appearing in person, responded, "This is only for the safety [of the public]."

Justice Kant then questioned him further, "You didn’t understand any sensitivity? You did not realise your responsibility? You want to become the second member of this Bar known for these kinds of PILs?"

Answering the court’s queries, Tiwari clarified, "We are not claiming any directions against the Government." However, the bench pressed him further, asking, "Please read. On what basis are you verifying this ground?"

Tiwari argued that this was a serious and unprecedented incident. "This is the first instance, my lord, when tourists have been targeted. We are only focused on their safety and nothing else," he said.

However, the court remained unconvinced and warned Tiwari, "I think you are inviting some order with exemplary costs."

Ultimately, the court dismissed the petition, noting that the petitioner was indulging in one or the other purported PILs aimed primarily at gaining publicity, with no genuine intent to serve the public cause.

The PIL filed by Tiwari also sought directions for ensuring the safety and security of the upcoming Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Tiwari's plea called for the provision of proper medical facilities at tourist destinations, especially in remote hilly and valley areas, to ensure prompt medical aid during emergencies.

The plea sought a direction for the establishment of a special force to be assigned for this purpose.