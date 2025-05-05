UNSC to hold closed-door talks today on India-Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam terror attack

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold closed consultations on Monday on the situation between India and Pakistan after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting amid tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan currently sits as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council, which is being presided over by Greece for the month of May.

Islamabad "requested closed consultations" on the tensions between the two countries and the Greek Presidency has scheduled the meeting for May 5 in the afternoon.

Apart from the five veto-wielding permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- the 10 non-permanent members in the Council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.

Amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris had last week said that if a request comes for a meeting to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan.

“As I said before, as a position of principle, we strongly condemn any act of terrorism and this is what we did” on the "heinous terrorist attack” that took place in Pahalgam in which innocent civilians died, Sekeris had said.