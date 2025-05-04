Will use full spectrum of power: Pak envoy issues nuclear threat to India

Amid escalating tensions following last month's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia has issued a provocative threat against India, claiming Islamabad would respond with the “full spectrum of power” — including nuclear weapons — if New Delhi initiates military action.

In an interview with Russian media outlet RT, Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali alleged that "leaked documents" suggested India was planning strikes on specific Pakistani targets and warned that conflict was “imminent”.

His remarks come even as India continues to diplomatically highlight Pakistan’s complicity in cross-border terrorism and seeks global support to hold Islamabad accountable for harbouring terror outfits.

"The frenzy media of India and the irresponsible statements coming out from that side has compelled us. There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike some areas of Pakistan. So, that makes us to feel that this is going to happen and it's imminent," he said.

"When it comes to India and Pakistan, we don't want to get involved into this debate of numerical strength. We will use the full spectrum of power - both conventional and nuclear," he said.

Jamali asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces, with the backing of its people, would retaliate using the “full spectrum of power.”