21 Supreme Court judges disclose their asset to public

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has a three-bedroom flat in South Delhi, a four-bedroom flat with two parking spaces in Commonwealth Games Village, Delhi, measuring 2446 sq.ft. super area. He has 56% share in four-bedroom flat in Sispal Vihar, Sector 49, Gurugram, measuring 2016 sq.ft. super area. He has his share in Dev Raj Khanna (HUF), part owner of house with an undivided share in land at Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

As per his disclosure, he has Rs 55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts, and Rs 1.06 crore in Public Provident Fund (PPF- Account opened in the year 1989). He has GPF - 1,77,89,000. He has got LIC Money Back Policy yearly premium 29,625 and shares of Rs 14,000.

Interestingly, the CJI, who will demit office in May 13, has no liabilities or loans on him.

The CJI-designate, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, has Rs 19.63 lakh in bank accounts and Rs 6.59 lakh in his PPF account. Besides these, he has a Residential House at Amravati, Maharashtra (Inherited from deceased father). He has a residential Apartment at Bandra, Mumbai, Maharashtra (Self). Also, he has a residential apartment in Defence Colony, New Delhi (Self).

Justice Gavai has also agricultural land at Amravati, Maharashtra, and at Kedapur and Katol, Nagpur, (inherited from deceased father).

Justice Surya Kant has one kanal House in Sector 10, Chandigarh (jointly owned by Self/Spouse/HUF), ~13.5 acres (approx.) of agricultural land at Village Golpura, District Panchkula (jointly owned by Self/Spouse/HUF), 300 square yard plot in Sushant Lok-1, Gurugram. (jointly owned by Self/Spouse/HUF), a Ground floor and basement in 285 sq. yards house in G.K.-I, New Delhi, (Jointly owned by Self/Spouse).

He also has a 192 sq. yards House in Sector 18-C, Chandigarh (Jointly owned by Self/Spouse), 250 sq. yards House in DLF-II, Gurugram (Self). He has also 1/3rd share in the agricultural land measuring about 12 acres and a house at village Petwar, Distt. Hisar. [Ancestral], besides 1/3rd Share in 250 sq. yards House, Urban Estate-II, Hisar [Inherited from Father].

Justice A S Oka, who is slated to retire on May 24, has among his assets Rs 92.35 lakh in PPF, Rs 21.76 lakh in FD, a 2022 model Maruti Baleno car and a car loan of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Justice Vikram Nath has declared a 2-BHK apartment in Noida, a bungalow in Allahabad and inherited agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. He also has Rs 1.5 crore in investments.

Justice K V Viswanathan has Investments of 120 Crores and has paid tax of Rs 91 Crores in the last 10 years.

He has a builder Floor house, purchased in 2010, in Safdarjung Development Area, New Delhi. He also has a builder floor house purchased in 2014 in the same area. He also owns Joint ownership (50% share with spouse) of a builder floor house, purchased in 2016, in Gulmohar Park, New Delhi besides others.