Bihar police enhance security along India-Nepal border, sensitive areas following Pahalgam terrorist attack

PATNA: Bihar police on Tuesday instructed senior officers to enhance security along the India-Nepal border and other sensitive areas, following heightened tensions after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.
Tension between the two neighboring countries has escalated after the Pahalgam incident. The directives warned of possible attacks by terrorists on political personalities or religious leaders, security personnel, sensitive installations, crowded public places, and religious congregations, in retaliation to nationwide counter-terror operations.
Pankaj Kumar Darad, Additional Director General (ADG) of law and order, said, “The directives have been issued in the wake of a possible threat to the nation’s security and the safety of the public in the present situation.” He, however, added that the exercise was part of nationwide preparedness against potential threats.
“There are sets of norms to be followed during exigencies. This is also a part of it,” he said.
Security around railway stations, railway platforms, railway bridges, and vital installations has been beefed up. Similarly, frisking of passengers at entry points of important railway stations has been made mandatory. Personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have intensified patrolling in districts along the India-Nepal border.
People coming to India from Nepal are under strict surveillance by the SSB and district police. Security at border outposts has been strengthened. Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to district authorities to participate in a nationwide civil defense mock drill on Wednesday.