Bihar police enhance security along India-Nepal border, sensitive areas following Pahalgam terrorist attack

PATNA: Bihar police on Tuesday instructed senior officers to enhance security along the India-Nepal border and other sensitive areas, following heightened tensions after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

Tension between the two neighboring countries has escalated after the Pahalgam incident. The directives warned of possible attacks by terrorists on political personalities or religious leaders, security personnel, sensitive installations, crowded public places, and religious congregations, in retaliation to nationwide counter-terror operations.

Pankaj Kumar Darad, Additional Director General (ADG) of law and order, said, “The directives have been issued in the wake of a possible threat to the nation’s security and the safety of the public in the present situation.” He, however, added that the exercise was part of nationwide preparedness against potential threats.