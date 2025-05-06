MHA conducts key review meeting ahead of massive mock drill, identifies 19 'top priority' sites out of 250 districts

NEW DELHI: The government has identified over 250 specially designated 'civil defence districts' across the country having sensitive installations like nuclear plants, military bases, refineries and hydroelectric dams, for the nationwide mock drill planned for Wednesday.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a key review meeting through video conferencing with chief secretaries of the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to finalise protocols for the massive mock drill conducted amid escalating tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting was attended by chief secretaries and heads of civil defence from across the states besides officials from key Central forces and agencies including Directors General of Civil Defence and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Officials said during the meeting, the participants identified "loopholes" in the defence mechanism.

"We reviewed preparedness. Loopholes have been identified,” a senior official of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told TNIE.

The state officials have been asked to involve students of educational institutions, employees of government and private organisations, hospital staff, railway and metro officials, besides uniformed personnel of the police, paramilitary and defence forces, while conducting the mock drills, the sources said.

According to sources, officials have been informed that the areas having a cantonment, refinery or a nuclear plant should be given special consideration as ‘civil defence districts' depending on the requirement and exigency.

A senior official said, "Such districts are designated by the respective state authorities, and we believe, the mock drills will be carried out in over 250 such civil defence districts across the country."