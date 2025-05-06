Operation Sindoor: Trump hopes 'it ends quickly'; UN says world cannot afford confrontation

NEW DELHI: In the wake of launching Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India has begun briefing key global partners on its actions.

Senior Indian officials have spoken to counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Russia, providing details of the operation and the intelligence that prompted it.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval talked with Marco Rubio, who serves as Secretary of State and also the US NSA.

Early Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forces carried out coordinated missile attacks on nine identified terror sites across the border. According to the Defence Ministry, the targets were carefully selected based on solid intelligence linking them to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The ministry stressed that the operation was measured and non-escalatory, with no Pakistani civilian, economic, or military installations struck.

A statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington underscored the restraint shown by India, “It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, Pakistan has engaged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India.”

India cited credible leads, technical evidence, and survivor testimonies to assert the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist groups in orchestrating the attack.

Indian officials reiterated that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to deliver a clear and proportionate response to cross-border terrorism while avoiding broader escalation.