SC slams Andhra Deputy Collector for contempt, rejects plea to avoid punishment

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly reprimanded a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh for disobeying High Court orders and forcibly demolishing slum-dwellers' huts in Guntur district, after he refused to accept demotion as punishment for contempt of court.

Rao was facing contempt proceedings for his actions, and the court issued stern warnings regarding his behaviour.

The two-judge bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, questioned Rao, saying, "We are thinking of your children, we were trying to save you from going to jail. But if you want to go, then go. Stay there for two months. Your job will also go. You can't go unpunished. Howsoever high one may be, no one is above the law. We can't permit orders of our HCs to be treated in such a contemptuous manner. We won't let go of this without punishment."

This came after Rao filed a Special Leave Petition challenging a High Court order that found him guilty of contempt and sentenced him to two months in jail. On Monday, the Supreme Court had asked Rao’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Devashish Bharuka, to inquire if Rao would accept demotion to his original post as Deputy Tahsildar. However, on Tuesday, Bharuka conveyed Rao’s refusal, prompting the court’s strong response.