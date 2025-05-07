13 civilians, including four children, killed, 57 injured in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC, IB

NEW DELHI: Atleast 13 people, including four children and a soilder, were killed and 57 others were injured in a major exchange of fire along the Line of Control and the International Borders across the Jammu and Kashmir artillery pressed into action.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Hundreds of residents were forced to take refuge in underground bunkers or shift to safer places as the indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan destroyed houses, vehicles and various buildings, including a Gurdwara, and created panic among the border residents. The worst-hit was the Poonch district, where all 13 deaths were reported with 42 injured, along with Rajouri in Jammu region and Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The shelling was reported from all along the LoC in Poonch, including Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni and even Poonch district headquarters, resulting in damage to dozens of houses and vehicles, they said.

The shelling from across the border was intense till noon and later continued intermittently, mostly restricting to the Poonch sector for the next few hours.

Locals faced a tough time evacuating the victims to hospital due to the heavy shelling, which also hit Poonch bus stand, damaging several buses, the officials said.

Ten persons were injured in Uri sector of Baramulla district and three others were injured in Rajouri district, the officials said.

“During the night of 6-7 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K.” The Army said.

Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling, they said.