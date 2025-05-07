Anxiety prevails among residents of border villages along Indo-Pak border in Punjab, yet they remain undeterred

CHANDIGARH: Anxiety and panic prevail among residents of villages located along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab following 'Operation Sindoor'.
However, they remain undeterred since they have faced such conflicts in the past, too.
The 553-km long international border stretches across six districts of the state -- Ferozepur, Fazilka, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar. Approximately 45,000 acres of land are across the fence, thus creating a unique challenge for the border farmers.
The farmers are yet to finish post-harvesting activities in their fields located between the border fence and the zero line. The Border Security Force (BSF) has closed the entry gates for them since May 4.
Speaking to this newspaper, Surjit Singh Bhoora, Vice President, Borer Area Kisan Union, said that apart from making cattle feed from wheat straw, levelling the fields ahead of the paddy season is pending.
"The local authorities and BSF have not told the villagers to evacuate the villages, but the villagers are in panic, and a few of them say that they will shift children and women to safer places. Whenever tension escalates along the border, farmers whose land is situated beyond the barbed fence become the worst sufferers," he said.
"Post-harvesting work was delayed due to rainfall in the past few days. The wheat straw got wet. It will take time to dry up. It delayed the process of making cattle feed from it,’’ he added.
Inqulab Singh of Pakka Chistti village in Fazilka district, located one kilometre from the border, said that villagers are working in the fields as usual.
"A few families have left the village and taken their belongings to safer places as there is anxiety and panic, but by and large, calmness prevails,’’ he said.
Also, Jarnail Singh, sarpanch of Churiwala village in the same district said, "Life is normal in the village, a few odd families got panicked and moved their belonging, but all is well here.’’
Subash Sharma, a resident of Bareka village in Fazilka, whose home is about one kilometre from the zero line, said, "There is an atmosphere of panic among the villagers as everyone is discussing about what will happen next. But, as of now, life is going on normally, the farmers are working in the fields as usual, just behind the border fence. However, about two to three acres behind the fence, the BSF is not allowing access due to security reasons."
"Nobody is allowed to work in their land, thus activities like post-harvesting and preparing fields for paddy sowing are affected in land areas beyond the fence and zero line. The gates are closed by the BSF,’’ he added.
Naseeb Singh of Palla Magha village in Ferozepur, located two and a half kilometres from the zero line, owns 15 acres of land. He said that the schools are closed in their district, but otherwise, life is normal.
Gurdeep Singh of Thaman village in Gurdaspur district, located three kilometres from the international border, said, "The relatives and others are calling us up to leave home and visit them, but how can we leave our homes and go. Life as of now is normal. We have got used to life, living in the border villages.’’
After Operation Sindoor, there has been panic buying by the people in Amritsar due to the prevailing uncertainty.
The public crowded local grocery stores, utility stores, medical stores and even supermarkets to stock ration and utility items.
Vehicles lined up at petrol stations across the city. There is a lot of panic among people as to when Pakistan might attack. Since Amritsar is a frontline border district, the fear is obvious.
"The people are buying groceries, vegetables and medicines besides filling up their vehicles with petrol and diesel,’’ said resident Pritam Singh.
At the medical shop, people were buying medicines, including painkillers, medicine for diabetics and gastro infections.
The district administration announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the district due to the escalating border situation.