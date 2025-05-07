Operation Sindoor: Nation rallies in one voice 'Jai Hind'

Politicians from across party lines rallied around to laud missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', posting patriotic slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' on their social media handles.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ' Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar, said, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the overnight military action by Indian forces on multiple terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
In an online post in Urdu and Hindi, Owaisi highlighted the need for teaching a tough lesson to the Pakistani deep state.
"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind," he said.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X, "Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed, posting "Jai Hind" and "Jai Hind ki Sena".
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. "This is a time for unity and solidarity."
The Congress is standing firmly with our armed forces," Ramesh said on X, using the hashtag "Operation Sindoor".
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post in Sanskrit and Hindi, said, “Courage, brilliance and restraint are the soldiers of India. May victory be eternal in them, may Mother India be victorious. Where there is the Army of India, there is courage, brilliance and discipline… Jai Bharat Mata Ki.”
Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also took to X, saying, “Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army.” His father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, “Jai Hind! Jai Hind ki Sena!”
Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.
Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).