Operation Sindoor: Nation rallies in one voice 'Jai Hind'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the overnight military action by Indian forces on multiple terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an online post in Urdu and Hindi, Owaisi highlighted the need for teaching a tough lesson to the Pakistani deep state.

"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind," he said.